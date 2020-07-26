You still have time to find those overdue library books and get those babies back to the library when the Lawton Public Library hosts the “Baby, Come Back” fine forgiveness event.
The library will host “Baby, Come Back,” while social distancing, August 15 through Sept. 15 at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. The purpose of “Baby, Come Back” is for citizens to learn more about the programs and opportunities available through the library and to view library upgrades.
According to Kristin Herr, library director, during “Baby, Come Back,” every library item, no matter how long overdue, can be checked in and overdue fines will be forgiven.
“If you have an overdue item or a lost item on your account, our ‘Baby, Come Back’ event is the perfect time to take care of them,” Herr said. “This program is great to reconnect with long-lost library users and recover outstanding items.”
Along with the fine forgiveness event, the library will host a school supply drop off for local teachers. This includes items that will help teachers in their classrooms, such as tissues, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, notebooks, pencils, pens, etc. All supplies will be donated to Lawton Public Schools.
Renovations to the restroom/lobby area are scheduled to be completed by September.
The Lawton Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Face masks are mandatory for visitation. For more information about upcoming library events, call the Lawton Public Library at 580-581-3450 or visit lawtonok.gov/departments/library.