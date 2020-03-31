Despite being closed to the public the staff of the Lawton Public Library are working hard to continue to provide the community with the resources it needs during these uncertain times. In addition to their everyday duties, the staff have also stepped up to provide local businesses with critical information in regard to the city’s changing policies during this state of civil emergency.
Kristin Herr is the Director of the Lawton Public Library and has held that position since May 2012. On the 8th day of the library’s closure she and her staff were busy answering phone calls, making curbside book deliveries, cleaning and doing the kind of in-depth maintenance they don’t typically have the time to do.
“The biggest thing we are trying to do right now is answer the phones and help people the best we can,” Herr said. “We know there are a lot of people stuck at home right now—a lot of kids stuck at home right now—so we are just trying to get them as many services right now as possible.”
Among those services are a wealth of e-resources available to any resident with a library card. These resources include at least two dozen databases that provide access to everything from online language learning tools to the online check out of digital movies.
“We actually just increased our database listings. We have six new resources that are now available,” Herr said. “There are also a lot of vendors that are making their stuff free right now, so we are listing those on that database page as well.”
Meanwhile, with the library limited to staff only, the need for quiet has also been diminished. This means renovations to the library’s bathroom facilities can operate at will without worrying about disturbing the usual peace and serenity associated with the library.
“They are able to make all of their loud noises while we are closed,” Herr said, over the din of a buzz saw from the library’s lobby. “The goal is to have all of the loud noises done before the people come back.”
There are also several activities that typically take a lower priority during regular hours that the staff have been able to catch-up on such as cleaning, shifting shelves and updating computers.
“There is a lot of maintenance stuff we are getting done right now,” Herr said.
Despite the workload, there are, of course, things the staff is unable to do right now that they would have been working on.
“We were expecting to do a lot more with the census,” Herr said. “Helping people fill out their census is something we can’t do right now. But we can at least continue to advocate for filling it out. We always help people with their taxes with our volunteer tax preparers, and we can’t do that right now, either.”
But make no mistake, those duties haven’t left the staff wanting. If anything, they are staying even busier by helping with the City of Lawton’s response to the ongoing civil emergency. Tiffany Martinez Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton, said the city is grateful for the staff at the library and their assistance.
“The staff here has been crucial in helping us get information out from the Mayor and City Manager’s offices,” Vrska said. “With so many changes being implemented so quickly their crew has stepped up to help us reach out to the community. They’ve done phone trees for us and made sure the businesses that were affected are notified in a timely manner. They’ve been so very helpful in helping us navigate our way through this.”
While the library staff have taken on new roles in light of the current situation, they still haven’t forgotten their original role—getting books into the hands of the public. And while no one can come in the library to check out a book, books can still be ordered by phone and picked up outside of the library where a staff member will bring them out to patrons.
Not being open to the public hurts, according to Herr. The modern library is, after all, more of a community center than anything else. But Herr said the American Library association itself was encouraging libraries to close down during the pandemic for this very reason.
“We serve about 200,000 people a year. We are a high traffic area. So, closing us off does reduce the spread and the traffic and I think that is why communities were so quick to shut down libraries,” Herr said.
Community members are encouraged to call the Lawton Public Library for assistance, Herr said. Staff members are prepared to help in any way they can, and if they can’t, they might be able to point callers to someone that can.
Like everyone right now, the library staff are burdened with anxiety. But Herr said they are finding moments of levity in the darkness.
“We are working hard. I think it’s important for any business to let off a little bit of steam,” Herr said. “So last Friday we did a pajama day and this Friday we are having a superhero day. And there may have been a few line dances.”