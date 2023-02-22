Researchers, history buffs, and anyone wanting history on people, places, and events in Southwest Oklahoma now have a valuable resource available, said officials at Lawton Public Library.
Having digital access to materials improves access to information, library officials said. The Gateway already had pre-copyright newspaper issues online from May 12, 1904, to 1918, and Lawton Public Library has access to The Lawton Constitution from 1985 onward through its database Access World News.
“There were quite a few years that weren’t available online. This grant allowed individuals to have access to 1964 to 1983,” said Amber Follett, head of family and local history, adding that issues from 1919 to 1963, and 1984 to 1985 will become available in the next three years.
“This project would not have been possible without Southern Newspapers Inc.’s permission,” said Library Director Kristin Herr. “SNI is the parent company of The Lawton Constitution. They are providing an invaluable resource so researchers, journalists, historians and community members can learn more about the community’s history. As The Lawton Constitution covers the southwest corner of the state, this would be a huge gift to not just Lawton, but to all Southwest Oklahoma.”
The library’s first preservation grant helped create the Digital Memory Center. The newest grant awarded is to install interactive historical markers around town, and library officials said digitizing the newspapers will help with that project.