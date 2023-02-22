Researchers, history buffs, and anyone wanting history on people, places, and events in Southwest Oklahoma now have a valuable resource available, said officials at Lawton Public Library.

A $20,000 grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society and an agreement with The Lawton Constitution allowed about 20 years worth of newspapers to be made available on the Gateway to Oklahoma History, an online repository of Oklahoma history maintained by the Oklahoma Historical Society in partnership with the University of North Texas. The collection includes Oklahoma-related documents such as newspapers, photographs, maps, and more. The Gateway’s website is https://gateway.okhistory.org/

