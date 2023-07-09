Lawton has a rich, colorful history, and Lawton Public Library wants to help locals and visitors fully appreciate it.

The library is working with the digital site Talking Trails to designate 30 locations within the city that will receive Talking Trail historical interactive markers. Each marker comes with a QR code to link visitors to a digital "talking point" that will give the history and importance of the designated site. The result is a better appreciation for the community's history and culture, said Amber Follett, genealogical librarian for Lawton Public Library.

