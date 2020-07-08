The Lawton Public Library will host two virtual classes about résumés and job interview skills on July 16, thanks to a grant from Libraries Lead with Digital Skills.
The American Library Association (ALA) announced that Lawton Public Library was selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of ALA and the Public Library Association (PLA), sponsored by Grow With Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative. The Library will use the funding to host free virtual workshops on digital skills using resources from Grow with Google.
Registration is required. Call 580-581-3450 ext. 4 or rpierce@lawtonok.gov for more details.