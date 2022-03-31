Seven Lawton Public Schools students have won state-level awards from this year’s PTA Reflections competition, meaning they will advance to the national competition.
Lawton students are: Dance Choreography: Molly and Annie Ghrayyeb, and Cassie Magrath; Literature: Molly Ghrayyeb; Music Composition: Jacob Fanelli and Clayre Anderson; Photography: Molly Ghrayyeb and Clayre Anderson; and Visual Art: Ashanti Woods and Alanna Jones.
“Reflections is a wonderful way for students to celebrate their individuality and creativity,” said Edison Elementary School Principal Dana Moore, who is the Reflections coordinator.
Moore said Reflections is a Parent Teacher Association-sponsored youth arts program open to students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade. Each year, the National PTA announces a theme for the competition, with which competitors must align their content in the categories of visual arts, literature, photography, dance choreography, film production, and music competition. This year’s theme was: I will change the world by....