A man already serving time for second-degree murder and accused of assaulting a Lawton Correctional Facility guard a year ago faces two more counts of assaulting his guards.
Michael Cypert, 48, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony charges of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 10 years in prison per count if convicted.
Cypert is accused of assaulting one detention officer around 11 a.m. Monday, punching him repeatedly in the face and head, according to the probable cause affidavit. He is accused of punching a female detention officer in the head and body about 15 minutes later before being stopped.
It’s the third count of assaulting his guards while at Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. Cypert was charged with a June 2, 2021, assault of a corrections officer. Cypert is accused of walking up to and repeatedly punching an officer bad enough that the officer had to be medically evacuated, the affidavit states. The blows also damaged the guard’s eyeglasses and broke his wristwatch. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
Cypert is slated for placement on the September jury trial docket for that case.
Cypert is serving a 30-year sentence at the Lawton prison for a second-degree murder conviction in Tulsa County from April 2012. Records indicate he also has an August 1999 conviction in Arkansas for distribution of narcotics with intent to distribute.
Cyper is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $50,000 bond for the latest charge. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 22 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.