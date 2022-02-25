Officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will press their carrier to return a daily flight to the facility.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said Tuesday that American Eagle — the carrier that links the airport to Dallas-Fort Worth — is scheduled to maintain its three daily flights from Lawton through summer. It’s the same pattern the Lawton airport has maintained since November, but one airport officials oppose because of its effect on passenger numbers.
McNally said airport officials have been talking to American Eagle for months about the issue, and were told late last year Lawton could expect the return of its fourth daily flight in the spring. That apparently won’t happen, McNally said, of projections for summer.
“Summers are our busiest travel time,” she said, of the significantly higher passenger loads Lawton sees in warmer months, an increase that helps the airport’s annual bottom line.
McNally said she has formally asked about the problems that are prompting Lawton’s continued loss of its fourth daily flight, and was told the decision was prompted by the same problems facing airports and airlines across the nation: “equipment and pilots.” Other airports and carriers have said a severe shortage of qualified pilots is an acute and on-going problem.
“They said the only way to get another flight is pull one out of another market to put back in Lawton,” McNally said, adding she asked if that could be done for summer.
Aviation experts have said in the past that airports — including Lawton — have lost daily flights because enplanement numbers (the number of passengers boarding flights at a specific airport) are less than 80 percent. Lawton has made a significant effort in recent years and has been successful in improving those enplanement numbers, airport authority members say.
While those numbers are not quite what they were pre-COVID, they have been increasing. Last year, total enplanements were 39,806, compared to 22,854 in 2021. But, enplanements were 54,443 in 2019, when there also were more daily flights, McNally said.