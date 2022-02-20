David Brenner likes to walk.
Jay Lehr and Beverly Mattingly like the fact their students are getting exercise, but admit weather conditions and traffic can make their walks a little messy and a lot dangerous.
The City of Lawton acknowledges the concerns, and will be ready by spring to start addressing them.
When the City Council approved a one-year, $1 million contract with MTZ Construction earlier this month, it was completing the final step that will allow Lawton to begin systematically building new sidewalks. It’s something various entities have preached for years, and while the city has been making strides toward that goal, the contract with MTZ and new funding sources is letting city leaders up their game.
Some residents already are making the best of what they have. Brenner walks to work every day from Northwest Lindy to 38th Street, a walk that takes about 45 minutes and uses what is the city’s top sidewalk priority.
“I really don’t mind; I do a lot of hiking anyway,” Brenner said, adding he sees at least three to five people using the same footpath every day as he travels to and from work.
Mike Jones, the City of Lawton’s ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) coordinator, said Brenner’s route illustrates something that will make it easier for city officials to identify future priorities. He calls them goat paths, sites so frequently used that pedestrians have worn paths into the grass. That tells city officials a sidewalk should be there, Jones said, adding Google Earth clearly illustrates that fact.
“It looks like a sidewalk is already there,” Jones said, pulling up a view of Sheridan Road, where the footpaths on the south side of the street are so clear and white they look like sidewalks, until you focus in for a closer view.
Those white walking paths soon will become concrete paths, as MTZ moves into priority one: the south side of North Sheridan Road, Smith Avenue to Cache Road. City engineers spoke to MTZ early last week and plans are firming up to move into the work by spring, Jones said.
The Sheridan Road project is an abbreviated version of its original design. The project was to include a sidewalk on the south side of Cache Road from Sheridan Road to Homestead Drive, but that work has been postponed until the Cache Road waterline project is done. Sidewalks will be installed as part of that work.
But, signalization and pedestrian crossing controls associated with the project still are planned at Smith Avenue, Cache Road and Homestead Drive. Jones said the pedestrian controls will be audible, similar to a system already installed at Northwest 2nd Street and West Gore Boulevard so visually impaired pedestrians can hear them.
As MTZ prepares for its first sidewalk build, city engineers are moving forward with priority on two designs, the one close to the hearts of students, parents and staff at Eisenhower Middle and Eisenhower High schools. That work will install a sidewalk on the south side of West Gore Boulevard from Southwest 38th Street to “at least” Southwest 52nd Street. Jones said the end point isn’t set in stone. Money from the delayed Cache Road sidewalk might be enough to extend the sidewalk to Southwest/Northwest 67th Street, a plan long pushed by west Lawton councilmen Sean Fortenbaugh and Randy Warren to protect students who sometimes walk in the street to avoid slogging through mud along Gore Boulevard.
Mattingly, the principal of Eisenhower Middle School, said she has visual evidence footpaths are used.
“We have students who walk to school enter the building with muddy shoes and/or grass on their shoes and pants and/or wet shoes,” she said. “Sidewalks would be a major improvement for our students who walk.”
Lehr, principal at Eisenhower High School, is happy Gore Boulevard is one of the priorities.
“The area on the south side of Gore, west of Eisenhower Middle School, has been an area of concern identified by students, their parents and LPS staff,” he said. “It is encouraging that the City of Lawton is making a concerted effort to help us in this endeavor by improving the sidewalks along Gore Boulevard around the Eisenhower schools.”
The plan will tie the new sidewalk into ones that already exist, most associated with the schools. If the project can be extended beyond Southwest 52nd Street, the sidewalk would continue on the south side of the arterial until pedestrians reach the middle school, then cross to the north side of the street to 67th Street. A soon-to-be-launched project to expand West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 67th and Southwest 82nd streets will put sidewalks along that stretch.
The end result would be about 3 miles of sidewalk.
Jones said there isn’t a firm timeline for the Gore construction project, but city staff members want designs ready so MTZ can transition from the Sheridan Road project to Gore without a delay, a cost savings because equipment MTZ already has in town can remain.
Priority three, still in the planning stage is a sidewalk on the south side of West Lee Boulevard between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets. Jones said the need is evident, pointing to “a lot of foot traffic on the south side of Lee” seeking destinations such as Braum’s, a grocery store and other businesses along that stretch.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who chairs the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, said that board recently set its next priority: West Gore Boulevard from Sheridan Road to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Cameron University. Heavy pedestrian traffic already using that stretch make it a priority, Burk said.