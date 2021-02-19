The Pregnancy Resource Center will have three days of training next month for volunteers.
The center is looking for women and men to serve as mothers, fathers and families for four hours a week. Qualifications include completion of application, letters of reference and attend a three-day training seminar.
Training will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2, 9 and 16 at the center, 319 SW C.
A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. The cost of the training is free; however, if you would like to purchase a training manual, the cost is $25. Please bring your Bible and a notepad.
Call LaRae at 536-4040 for more details or if you have any questions.