Lawton precincts
The following Lawton precincts will be open today for the hotel-motel tax election:
1. First Assembly of God Church, 2201 NW 82nd.
2. First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road.
3. Community Church, 4415 Cache Road, Suite B.
7. Western Hills Church of Christ, 1108 NW 53rd.
8. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th.
9. Bible Baptist Church, 7501 W. Lee.
11. Faith Bible Church, 1402 NW Parkridge Blvd.
13. North Side Baptist Church, 1715 Taylor.
14. Abundant Life Christian Church, 509 Woodridge Dr.
15. Salt of the Earth Church, 2209 NW 25th.
17. Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2402 NW Bell.
19. Christian Church, 1802 Elm.
20. Nazarene Church, 1404 NW Arlington.
21. Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington.
25. Owens Multi-Purpose Center, 1305 S. 11th.
26. Immanuel Baptist Church, 1314 S. 11th.
27. Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 S. Sheridan.
29. E.E. Davis Activity Building, 3416 Overland Dr.
30. Abundant Life Christian Church, 509 Woodridge Dr.
31. Trinity Assembly of God Church, 202 SE 45th.
32. Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington.
33. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 41 Ford Road.
34. Church of Christ at Park Lane, 4906 Avalon.
42. First Baptist Church of Cache, Southwest 4th Street and E.
43. Flower Mound School, 2901 SE Flower Mound.
45. Wesley Chapel Church, 12604 SW Woodlawn Road.
50. Holy Family Catholic Church, 1010 NW 82nd.
51. Wichita Mountains Estates Fire Station, Oklahoma 49 and Beaver Road.