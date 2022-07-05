The Lawton Post Office and the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) recently unveiled the latest Black Heritage stamp during the opening program of the National Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 at the Patterson Center.
It’s the 11th year that the Lawton Post Office, represented by Postmaster J.T. Hoffman, has partnered with the local NAACP in the unveiling of the Black Heritage stamp.
“After extensive research is done, nominations are made and a special committee decides who will be featured on the Black Heritage stamp,” Hoffman said.
This year, the renowned sculptor Edmonia Lewis is featured on the Black Heritage stamp. She is the 45th person of color to be in the stamp series. Lewis, born in rural New York in 1844, lived in Boston and Rome where she had a successful sculpture studio.
She is known for the bust of Col. Robert Shaw, commander of the all-black 54th Massachusetts Regiment of Soldiers who fought during the Civil War, as well as her 1967 sculpture showing a black man standing and a black woman kneeling, rejoicing at the moment of their emancipation from slavery.