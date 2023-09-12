Lawton police will continue existing funeral escort policy

Lawton police will continue their existing policy of escorting funeral processions, a practice heavily influenced by emergency calls and staffing levels.

City Council members had been ready to put a new policy into place that would retain police escorts, but give that task to off-duty officers who volunteered for it. Interim City Manager John Ratliff, who initiated the item, said a policy of using off-duty officers would allow funeral escorts to continue without that service being impacted by last-minute changes stemming from an emergency incident that draws officers away.

Recommended for you