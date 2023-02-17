Lawton police are urging the public to be aware and not fall prey to a new scam.
Local residents have been calling the police department to inquire about calls received asking residents to place money on gift cards in order to resolve tickets, fines or warrants.
Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer, posted an alert to the department’s Facebook page assuring that no representative from the department has or will contact you in that manner.
“This is a fairly new scam the Lawton Police Department has received information on,” he said. “The Lawton Police Department would like to encourage anyone experiencing similar suspicious activity to report this information. These requests are scams and should be treated as such.”
If you feel you’ve been contacted regarding this or other potential scams, call LPD, (580) 581-3270.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.