As 2020 nears its close, Lawton police are working to close a pair of unsolved homicides from this year.
One of the cases has only recently been revealed during the investigation of a July 11 structure fire at 1716 SW 13th.
Lawton Police Sgt. Brad Delozier said that Patricia Satterhite, 32, died from undisclosed injuries. It was determined to likely be due to foul play.
“We received the Medical Examiner’s report and it’s now being investigated as a homicide,” he said.
Firefighters made their grim discovery after responding to the fire shortly after 4:30 a.m. The vacant home was fully engulfed and spread to a neighboring house before it was stopped. Satterhite was discovered by firefighters who were checking the home’s interior.
Satterhite’s body was taken to the ME’s office in Oklahoma City where she was identified and an autopsy performed. The Constitution is awaiting a response to a request with the ME’s office for release of the official autopsy report.
Delozier said investigators also are tracking another unsolved homicide of a woman from June.
There is no apparent connection between the women’s deaths.
Mamie I. Caldwell, 65, of Lawton, was shot twice and killed the evening of June 25 outside her apartment at the Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B. She died from a gunshot wound from behind that injured Caldwell’s brain and fractured her skull, effectively serving as the fatal wound. She also was shot in the lower leg.
Another victim, an unidentified male, was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the shoulder area. He was treated and released from the hospital within a few days.
Investigators are sharing little regarding motivation, suspects or further details of the case.
Anyone with information that can help crack either of these cases is asked to contact LPD directly or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma: 580-355-4636, or lawtoncrimstoppers.com.
If the information leads to an arrest and charges, you could be eligible for the $5,000 reward. You may also offer information anonymously.
