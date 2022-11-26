Drug bust

Lawton police said a Thanksgiving day tip led to a large bust that took about $31,000 worth of drugs, two guns, and five suspects off the street, 

 Courtesy Lawton Police Department

Lawton police are thankful for a Thanksgiving day tip about drug deals made out of a local hotel that led to a large drug bust.

Detectives with the Lawton Police Department's Special Operations Division received a tip that a known local drug dealer was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl out of a local hotel, according to a statement from LPD.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you