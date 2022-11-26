Lawton police are thankful for a Thanksgiving day tip about drug deals made out of a local hotel that led to a large drug bust.
Detectives with the Lawton Police Department's Special Operations Division received a tip that a known local drug dealer was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl out of a local hotel, according to a statement from LPD.
Detectives conducted surveillance on the hotel and then initiated a traffic stop on a person leaving the room. As a result of the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for the hotel room.
A seizure of 76.05 grams of methamphetamine, 137 fentanyl pills, and two loaded firearms were made by detectives. Four people were arrested, LPD stated.
From that same investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a separate residence in Lawton were detectives seized approximately 334.70 grams of methamphetamine. One person was arrested from that search warrant.
The total weight of methamphetamine seized was approximately 410.75 grams along with 137 fentanyl pills, LPD stated. Two firearms were seized and one of them was confirmed stolen out of another city.
Everything seized was approximately $30,807 dollars in street value, according to the statement.
Due to the Comanche County District Court being closed for the holiday weekend, no one had been formally charged in the case as of Friday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.