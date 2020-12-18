In what has become a recent trend, two Lawton mothers are wanted for exposing their unborn babies to methamphetamines.
Investigators said that both women have already lost three children between them to the State due to drug use.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Karessa E. Reece, 22, and Kristy Sade Gardner, 31, for allegations of child neglect. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Reece and her newborn infant both tested positive for meth and marijuana on Aug. 17. During an interview with Department of Human Services (DHS), she said she’d used meth the day of the baby’s birth.
Reece had already lost parental rights to her two previous children due to substance abuse issues, as well, the affidavit states. DHS reported she’d made minimal progress with her treatment plan and hadn’t completed any services since 2017.
For Gardner, she gave birth to a meth-exposed baby on Aug. 29, according to the affidavit. She told investigators she’d used meth a “few weeks” before giving birth.
Gardner also has a history of meth use and DHS reported that she tested positive for the drug “on numerous occasions,” the affidavit states. This is her second child to be removed due to her drug use, according to DHS.
Arrest warrants were issued Dec. 8 for Cheri Lynn Bread, 40, and Jessica Maria Garcia, 28, for similar allegations.
Bread gave birth to a child on Oct. 7 and is accused of having benzodiazepines and opiates in her blood stream, according to the probable cause affidavit. An umbilical cord test revealed the child tested positive for opiates.
Garcia gave birth on Nov. 7 and her blood tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines and THC, the probable cause affidavit states. The child’s umbilical cord tested positive for meth and THC.
Bread remains wanted by law enforcement. Garcia is in jail on $10,000 bond after making her initial appearance in court on Dec. 10.
Cash warrant bonds were set at $25,000 for both Reece and Gardner.