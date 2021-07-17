Police are seeking charges against a motorcyclist for allegations he failed to report a June 6 wreck that severely injured his passenger.
On Thursday, Lawton Police Sgt. Collin Ney reported officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. June 6 to the intersection of Southwest 112th Street and Lee Boulevard regarding a motorcycle wreck. They were unable to find the driver, passenger or scene of the collision.
A witness said she’d been driving westbound on West Lee Boulevard behind a motorcycle at the same time of the wreck. According to the report, the motorcycle sped away and she lost sight of it for a short time. She said she came upon the wreck just down the road and that a woman, the passenger, had “significant injuries to her face.” She said she asked the woman if she needed an ambulance and received an affirmative reply.
The witness said the driver of the motorcycle put the injured woman back on the motorcycle and took off westbound on Lee until turning southbound on Southwest Deyo Mission Road, the report states.
Ney later spoke with the injured woman and found she’d sustained facial fractures and broke her clavicle. According to the report, she said a coyote ran out in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash. She said she’d left with the man because she “needed to be out of the road.”
The woman said her aunt later took her to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The drive of the bike spoke with Ney by phone and said he’d attempted to make a collision report the next day but didn’t mention any injuries, the report states. Investigators later learned his tag was expired.
Ney reported he is requesting charges of immediate notice of accident and for expired tags.