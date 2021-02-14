A social media post and a wallet led Lawton police investigators to identifying a suspect in a Friday burglary of a truck parked at a local hotel.
LPD Lt. Mark Mason said Detective Clay Houseman showed him a social media post on Friday that said, “… my husband has your phone, you left it in his truck when you stole his wallet. He’ll trade you back,” the report states.
Mason found the poster’s information, called her and she confirmed she made the post. She said the phone was still missing and a report of the theft hadn’t been made because she was told there was nothing that could be done without a suspect. But then the phone was located, she said.
The woman’s husband spoke with police. He said he was at the hotel in the 3100 block of Cache Road to do some plumbing work and he’d accidentally left his truck unlocked. According to the report, the hotel maintenance man said he’d seen a man get into the truck and walk away with items in his hands. He also offered a person of interest.
The man found his center console thrown open and his wallet and some checks were missing. He said he found the suspect’s phone inside the truck and when it rang, he answered to find a mother calling her son, the report states. He told her how he got the phone and she assured him she’d try to find her son. He said he only wanted the wallet and its contents, and the suspect could keep the $200 cash.
The wallet has not been returned; however, police have a good idea who has it.