Lawton police have released the name of a victim who died in a shooting Thursday.
Prophet Williams was found by Lawton police who responded to a report of a late afternoon shooting at 2104 W. Gore. Police said in a statement they found an individual, later identified as Williams, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Two other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. One unnamed individual was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment and was later released. A third individual was located with injuries and was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital to receive medical treatment, and now is in stable condition, according to a police statement.
All individuals have been accounted for and there is no one in custody at this time, police said in a statement. The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident and will release more information as it becomes available, police said.