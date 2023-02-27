Homicide outside barber shop

Lawton Police officers look over the crime scene Thursday afternoon outside Ice Tre's Barber Shop, 2104 W. Gore, after at least one man was shot and killed and three others wounded. 

 Scott Rains/staff

Lawton police have released the name of a victim who died in a shooting Thursday.

Prophet Williams was found by Lawton police who responded to a report of a late afternoon shooting at 2104 W. Gore. Police said in a statement they found an individual, later identified as Williams, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

