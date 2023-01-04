Glass

Lawton police released the name of a man found dead Saturday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Shane Chockpoyah, 48, has been identified as the person found dead shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Southwest Monroe Avenue, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

