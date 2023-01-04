Lawton police released the name of a man found dead Saturday afternoon on the city’s south side.
Shane Chockpoyah, 48, has been identified as the person found dead shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Southwest Monroe Avenue, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer.
The Constitution has reached out to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for information regarding cause and manner of death.
The death is being identified as a homicide investigation and is being investigated by the detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division.
The death is being investigated as the city’s potential 22nd by homicide, and one of at least three open investigations regarding potential deaths at another’s hands, according to Constitution records.
Friday death investigated
A death last Friday in south Lawton, between Southwest 17th Street and Douglas Avenue, also is under investigation.
Police were called to the area to find an unidentified person dead in an alleyway, Blessing said, and it, too, is being investigated as a homicide.
“The deceased individual has been taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Officer and we are waiting to hear back from them,” he said.
No new information regarding the city’s confirmed 21st homicide is available, Blessing said.
Officers were called to the Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop shortly before 12:10 a.m. Dec. 5 regarding a shots fired call and arrived to find one person dead in the parking lot, according to Blessing. The case is under investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division.
No victim information has been released and The Constitution is awaiting more information from LPD and/or the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Reward for Nov. 5, 2022, homicide information
Lawton Police and Crime Stoppers continue to offer a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter in the city’s 19th homicide of 2022.
Louis Lipscomb, 34, was identified as the victim of a Nov. 5, 2022, shooting outside Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road.
Officers were called at 1:52 a.m., around the bar’s closing time, on the report of shots fired, according to LPD. Lipscomb was found wounded, and a vehicle with a shattered window was found.
Lipscomb was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other information has been released.
Lipscomb’s death was identified as Lawton’s 19th of the year, according to Constitution records.
LPD asks if you have any information or witnessed anything with any of these incidents, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.
You can remain anonymous and contact Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.