A woman claims that her brother-in-law is using her online career featuring adult content to burn her reputation with family and school.
Lawton Police Officer Tyler Zehren said he spoke with the woman Friday afternoon when she reported her brother-in-law’s activity. According to the report, she has an Only Fans online account that features sexual photos and videos of her.
She said the man had subscribed to her account, which was fine. What wasn’t fine, she said, was that he’d decided to screenshot her content and send it to her mother-in-law and to her school.
When you sign up to subscribe to an Only Fans account, you have to agree to not exchange any of the account content, the report states.
The woman said she’s tried to reach out to the man about the matter but hasn’t received any replies. In turn, he has been banned from her account.
Zehren told the woman detectives will be following up.
According to the State Bill 1257, Oklahoma “revenge porn” law passed in 2016, it is illegal to disseminate private sexual images of a person without that person’s consent. It’s a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to $1,000. The distribution is not just limited to online postings, a person also can be found guilty for even handing a photograph to someone else.