Police served a search warrant Tuesday morning and arrested a Lawton man after discovering child pornography in his home.
Detectives from Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit served the warrant around 6:45 a.m. to the home in the 5300 block of Northwest Liberty. Investigators had received information child porn was being uploaded at the home.
During the search, “there were images found of various young girls in various states of undress found” in the man’s bedroom, according to the report. The man was taken into custody and interviewed.
The man told investigators he has downloaded some pictures of child pornography he claimed had been sent to him through various adult chat room sites, the report states.
He was arrested and booked into City Jail for possession of child pornography.