There was no getting away Thursday for a man driving under suspension and desperately trying to dump evidence during a police pursuit in north Lawton.
The bust resulted with a find of a large amount of PCP and other drugs by investigators.
A police detective noticed the man driving around 3:30 p.m. and knew he had a suspended license. According to the report, the man was known to investigators as a known drug dealer in Lawton.
The detective dropped in behind the man from Northwest 18th Street onto Kingsbury Avenue and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the man drove through a yield to the officer’s lights and sirens and took off quickly, running through multiple stop signs, the report states. The officer said he nearly hit two pedestrians.
After coming to a stop at Northwest 17th Street and Hoover Avenue, the man laid prone on the ground and was taken into custody without further calamity.
While at the scene, the detective said someone had called police after seeing the driver throw two smaller items from the car near the origin point of the pursuit. Investigators found a clear baggie containing 23.48 grams cocaine as well as a baggie with 8.79 grams of methamphetamine inside, the report states.
Another caller told police the man had thrown a gun out at Northwest 20th Street and Lindy Avenue. The caller stayed with the gun, a .380 Smith & Wesson, until police arrived to collect it.
According to the report, police found an open and ¼-full bottle of E&J brandy.
Detectives followed the man’s girlfriend after he was been seen leaving her home before the chase. She was picked up during a traffic stop and, investigators said, she had a large amount of cash on her.
During an interview, she told police the man had stored PCP at her home. After getting a search warrant, a baby bottle containing 122.7 grams of PCP were found in a kitchen cabinet, the report states.