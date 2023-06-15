A pair of Lawton police officers were recognized Tuesday for their bravery during a January 2022 pursuit that involved gunplay.
Police Chief James T. Smith highlighted the valor of Lt. John Bordelon and Sgt. Collin Ney during a high-speed chase in January 2022. For their efforts, Ney and Bordelon received the Medal of Valor and Bordelon also received the Purple Heart. Two other detectives, M. Powers and J. Dawson, were recognized with Medal of Valor honors.
Bordelon attempted a traffic stop Jan. 10, 2022, of a Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri tags. Instead of stopping, the car, driven by Brandi Lee Crosby, took off and a pursuit followed, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Crosby was identified as driving the car and Larry Starr Hardison was seen firing a handgun out the passenger side window as the pursuit went from Oklahoma 49 onto Oklahoma 58. Several shots struck Bordelon’s vehicle, the affidavit states, and one hit his lapel microphone while the other hit him in the face.
The pursuit continued into Caddo County and back into Comanche County. Investigators said the couple took a Dodge Trailblazer from the 15500 block of Comanche/Caddo County Line Road and were stopped soon afterward.
Gunfire exchanged by law enforcement at a roadblock near Lake Ellsworth ended the run from the law. One suspect was apprehended while the other two, Crosby and Hardison, tried to hijack another vehicle. The first suspect taken into custody was later released with no charges.
As they were trying to get away, Ney reached into the car through the window, turned off the vehicle, and took out the keys, apprehending the other two suspects.
Smith said the officers were recognized “for the wonderful deed they both did and putting themselves in harm's way to keep this community safe.”
