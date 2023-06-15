Honored for valor

Lawton police Sgt. Collin Ney, left, and Lt. John Bordelon, center, were recognized by Police Chief James T. Smith during Tuesday’s Lawton City Council meeting. The officers were involved in a high-speed pursuit that included gunplay in January 2022.

 Courtesy

A pair of Lawton police officers were recognized Tuesday for their bravery during a January 2022 pursuit that involved gunplay.

Police Chief James T. Smith highlighted the valor of Lt. John Bordelon and Sgt. Collin Ney during a high-speed chase in January 2022. For their efforts, Ney and Bordelon received the Medal of Valor and Bordelon also received the Purple Heart. Two other detectives, M. Powers and J. Dawson, were recognized with Medal of Valor honors.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.