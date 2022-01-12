A Lawton police officer wounded from gunshots during a Monday afternoon pursuit has been treated and released from medical care.
The unidentified officer’s vehicle was struck by multiple bullets during the high-speed pursuit, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
The man and woman involved in the chase are in custody.
Lawton police initiated a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. and the man and woman in the vehicle took off, leading to a high-speed pursuit. At some point, the suspects began shooting from the fleeing vehicle, Grubbs said. The officer was injured and taken to the hospital.
The officer was treated for a graze wound and released from a local hospital in stable condition Monday evening, according to investigators.
The pursuit continued northbound into Caddo County with other law enforcement agencies. The man and woman are accused of stopping and taking a Dodge Trailblazer a short time later in the 15500 block of Comanche/Caddo County Line.
Gunfire was exchanged by law enforcement manning a roadblock near Lake Ellsworth and the man and woman were taken into custody soon after. One suspect was reported to have suffered minor injuries.
Investigators said police were staking out the home where the vehicle originated. One of the suspects was seen loading something into the trunk before leaving.
The Constitution has information one of the suspects was out on $50,000 bond since September 2021 after being arrested in July 2021 with 25 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.25 million.
Law enforcement received a search warrant for the vehicle Tuesday evening.
No charges were filed in Comanche County District Court as of Tuesday.
Grubbs said due to the officer-involved shooting, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.