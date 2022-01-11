A Lawton Police Department officer was injured during a high-speed pursuit Monday.
The incident began when police officers who were watching a house for suspected drug activity began following the occupants when they left the house. The officers followed the vehicle to the Lake Ellsworth area, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle and stole another car, according to a local law enforcement official.
Lawton police chased the car to the Apache area and back to Lake Ellsworth. The suspects ran a road block set up by Apache police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. During the course of running the roadblock, the suspects began firing at a Lawton police car. Multiple gunshots struck the vehicle, injuring the officer.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was treated and released, according to local law enforcement officials.
During the course of the chase, Apache Schools were on lockdown.
Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ vehicle and were searching it late Monday evening.
The three suspects, two men and one woman, were taken into custody after they ran the roadblock, according to a local law enforcement official.
The investigation has been transferred to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to Andrew Grubbs, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department.