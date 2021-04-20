Authorities have ruled the Jan. 17 shooting death of Zonterious Johnson by police as justified.
Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith made the announcement through an official statement Monday morning. At the same time, the police also released the police body camera video of the incident. The Lawton Constitution has opted not to publish the video due to its graphic content.
Following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the three shots that killed Johnson, 24, were fired after he was seen with a gun in his hand while being chased on foot by officers, according to a statement by Smith. Johnson was shot after he brought the gun out of his waistband and was told to drop it.
Following the OSBI’s investigation, a report was sent to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office for final determination on charges. Officer Nathan Ronan, identified by Smith as the officer who fired on Johnson, was cleared of criminal responsibility. He has been on administrative suspension, which is department policy during the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.
The incident began after 10 gunshots were fired outside the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, according to the OSBI’s investigation narrative. Johnson was celebrating his 24th birthday at the after-hours venue when police arrived to conduct a compliance check. The Constitution has requested information about why police were at the lounge and what are the procedures for a compliance check, but have not been provided that information.
Officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. The video shows a number of people inside the building and several vehicles parked outside. While inside, officers heard shots fired from outside. The police body camera video shows officers running out of the building and pursuing a man running from the scene.
An officer saw Johnson standing in the street firing a handgun. Ronan also saw him with his arm extended and heard gunshots from the area. Another unidentified person was seen near a white sport utility vehicle and was reported to be shooting back at Johnson.
According to the OSBI and Ronan’s body cam, the officer told Johnson to stop. He didn’t and the foot pursuit continued. Johnson continued southbound onto Southwest 10th Street from Park Avenue and into a dark alley, causing Ronan to lose sight of him momentarily due to a privacy fence.
As Ronan illuminated his gun’s light and rounded the fence, Johnson is seen on the video lifting his shirt and pulling an object from his waistband. According to the video, Ronan yelled for Johnson to stop and drop the weapon. Johnson extended his arm, and the gun came into view. Ronan fired his weapon six times as the barrel of the Taurus 9mm came became visible. Johnson was struck with two through-and-through shots to the chest and another to his right foot, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.
Ronan is heard reporting on the radio to “get medical rolling.”
Police recovered the gun lying on the ground next to Johnson on his right-hand side and began rendering medical aid until he was taken to Comanche County memorial Hospital. He died there shortly before 4:30 a.m.
The gun contained an empty 12-round magazine, and the slide was in the “locked back” position, according to Smith. The “locked position” signifies the gun was empty of ammunition.
The OSBI recovered seven spent 9mm cartridge casings outside the Lavish Lounge that traced back to Johnson’s gun. The gun had been bought in Wichita, Kan., by a relative of a woman with whom Johnson has children, according to the statement.
Smith stated the OSBI investigation continues into the unidentified person in or near the white SUV who was seen shooting back at Johnson outside the venue.