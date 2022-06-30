In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children and two adult teachers dead, and over 250 mass shootings in the United States this year so far, awareness of what to do if you’re caught in that type of situation can prove invaluable.
That’s what motivated local businesspeople to fill the 50 participant spots in Wednesday’s active shooter awareness training at the Public Safety Facility, 100 S. Rail Road. Designed to educate participants on how to prepare for an active shooter event, the training was timely, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Lt. Noah Ellis and another officer, both members of the department’s Special Operations Unit (or SWAT Team) presented the training to the full classroom. Grubbs asked that the second officer not be named or photographed due to his current undercover assignment.
Ellis spared no illusion regarding the seriousness of an active shooter situation at a business or school. Even with the best of prevention and awareness, there will be violence.
“In an active shooter situation, people will die,” he said. “It’s a fact.”
For police tactical teams, tons of training allows officers to be prepared in ways the public can’t be. Bullet points on a PowerPoint presentation offered Wednesday’s trainees a look into what being in the situation would be like when officers arrive to a scene.
Ellis said first arriving officers will always go inside if shooting is active. Lawton’s tactical team is trained to take out the threat. If you’re caught in between, make for cover and stay calm as possible, he said.
“The key word is ‘active,’” he said about the shooter. “If we hear the gunshots, we’re racing past you guys. … We just have to keep moving.”
How you react is a key part of keeping a chaotic situation safer, according to the second training officer. He offered tips ranging from remaining calm and following officers’ instructions to always keep your hands visible. That means putting down items in your hands. It also means avoid quick movements or screaming and/or yelling at officers.
Officers have a job to do, he said. Know you’re considered a suspect until the threat is assessed and neutralized.
“Our entry team has one job and that’s to take the threat out,” he said. “We have a brief snapshot as we race past you.”
One of the trainees asked what to do if you’re “a good guy with a gun” and can neutralize the shooter. Ellis said one thing you need to do is comply with arriving officers, put down the weapon if you use one and then allow the investigators to work out the facts. Whatever you do, don’t handle the shooter’s weapon. It’s dangerous and it can also destroy evidence.
“If you’re the one that fights, don’t go unloading the weapon,” he said.
As the question became more specifically about a church security team, Ellis reminded that all should be aware of the surroundings. If you have four armed members surrounding the shooter, be aware of the dangers of crossfire. And if you can take the shooter down through physical force, “sit on him, tie his hands” and stay calm until officers arrive, he said.
In calling 911 or talking to arriving officers, Ellis said to offer any information you have, including the location, number and physical description of the shooter(s) as well as the number and types of weapons used and number of potential victims.
“Be as descriptive as you can,” the second officer said.
Ellis reminded the trainees that first arriving officers will not stop to help injured persons, you need to stay put if you’re hurt and unable to escape. As officers move towards the “hot zone,” rescue teams of additional officers and emergency medical personnel will follow and they will treat and remove the injured. They may also call upon able-bodied people to assist in removing the wounded.
It’s dangerous to be one of those initial arriving officers. The second officer said that has to be forgotten; there’s a job to be done and lives to be saved.
“As uncomfortable as it may be, we’ve got a job to do,” he said. “We’re not sitting outside waiting on backup.”
A member of the audience asked Ellis his thoughts on what went wrong with the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on May 24. Police at the scene took over an hour before breaching the classroom door and taking the teenaged shooter into custody.
“I don’t want to speculate, but it was not a good thing,” he said. “That’s now how we operate; that’s now how we’re trained.”
One of the keys for businesses and schools affected by an active shooter situation in the aftermath, it’s up to the survivors to meet at an access point designated by police, according to Ellis. Then, Human Resources need to offer an accounting of all people to determine who, if anyone, is missing ad potentially injured.
In the aftermath, Ellis said, it’s important for companies to understand there will be scars that will last. That’s where, he said, it’s important to provide healthcare specialists for the survivors. There will be PTSD and other effects.
Even the police aren’t immune, according to Ellis.
“I’ve been training for 17 years to prepare for the worst in a situation,” he said. “It’s still going to affect me afterwards.”
