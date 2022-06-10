As it’s become a part of the American landscape, many want to know what to do if caught in an active shooter situation.
From the recent Tops grocery store shooting that left 11 dead in Buffalo, N.Y., to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, there have been several less well-known mass shooting throughout the United States.
From that current landscape, the Lawton Police Department is offering the public the opportunity to learn what to do in this worst-case scenario.
LPD is conducting active shooter awareness training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at the Public Safety Facility, 100 S. Railroad Street.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, said the training is designed to educate participants on how to prepare for an active shooter and what to do if it’s happening. An awareness of expectations about the department’s response also will be a key component, he said.
Due to limited space of 50 people, you have to sign up, Grubbs said. Provide your business name, your name, phone number and email.
“They can call or email me,” he said.
Call Grubbs, 580-917-1746 or email: agrubbs@lawtonok.gov.