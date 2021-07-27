Due to lack of suspect information, Lawton Police Department will not investigate a shooting that took place Sunday night.
At about 10:20 p.m. officers spoke with a woman who claimed she had been shot at near the intersection of Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Tinney Road, according to reports.
The woman told officers she was driving southbound on Southwest 11th Street when she attempted to pass a tan SUV stopped sideways in the middle of Southwest 11th near Southwest Tinney Road.
She said she left the road to pass on the right side of the vehicle when two males got out of the SUV. The driver, a white male wearing a hoodie, had a pistol according to the report.
The woman said as she was driving away, she heard three or four gunshots coming from behind her. It’s unclear from reports if the woman was wounded or if her vehicle was damaged.
Officers told the woman that there would be no follow-up from detectives “due to lack of suspect information.”