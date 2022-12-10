A driver asleep at the wheel led law enforcement to over 60 pounds of methamphetamine.
That discovery in turn led to the arrest of a man and woman who admitted they work for a Mexican cartel, according to police.
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 12:49 am
Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the intersection of Southwest I Avenue and Sheridan Road on Nov. 28 when the driver was found asleep at the wheel. Investigators saw a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine inside a cupholder, according to a statement by Lawton Police.
The driver, Sergio Castrejon-Ramirez was awakened and placed into handcuffs. Detectives seized around 22 grams of meth from the vehicle, LPD stated. Castrejon’-Ramirez was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
With further investigation, detectives determined that large amounts of methamphetamine were being converted into crystal methamphetamine at an address in the city limits and obtained search warrants for two Lawton homes, according to the LPD statement.
Investigators had recovered video of Castrejon-Ramirez converting meth from liquid to crystal form at his home at 1202 SW 23rd Place, the affidavit states. There also were videos and images of a large metal freezer found in front of at home at 29 NW 29th as well as of him cutting open the freezer to get to the meth.
On Tuesday, Lawton police executed a search warrant of Castrejon-Ramirez’s home at 1202 SW 23rd Place, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police recovered 30.94 pounds of meth at the home. Another 30.88 pounds of meth were recovered from the back of a pickup at the house on Southwest 29th Street.
In total, 61.82 pounds of meth were recovered, according to police. Detectives also seized several gallons of liquid meth that hadn’t been converted into crystal meth.
Detectives spoke with Mariela Vasquez-Leon on Wednesday due to her living at 29 SW 29th. At first she denied knowing about the meth and said she had clothes at both homes, the affidavit states.
After being told investigators knew she’d driven to Tulsa to drop meth off, Vasquez-Leon admitted to putting the 30.88 pounds of meth in the pickup bed and that someone was supposed to have picked it up but never did, according to the affidavit. She said Castrejoh-Ramirez makes the meth and she conducts the drops, investigators said.
Vasquez-Leon said she’d been moving meth for the Michoacan Cartel in Mexico since September, the affidavit states.
The approximate street value at the gram level is $1,122,550, according to LPD.
During interviews with detectives, Castrejon’-Ramirez also admitted to working for the cartel, according to police.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.