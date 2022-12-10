Huge meth bust

Large rocks of crystal methamphetamine recovered by Lawton Police from a recent bust connected to a Mexican cartel.

 Courtesy Lawton Police Department

A driver asleep at the wheel led law enforcement to over 60 pounds of methamphetamine.

That discovery in turn led to the arrest of a man and woman who admitted they work for a Mexican cartel, according to police.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.