An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of killing a man in the parking lot of a north Lawton nightclub in November 2022.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Vernon Lorenzo Watkins Jr., a.k.a. Burgundy, 28, for counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

