An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of killing a man in the parking lot of a north Lawton nightclub in November 2022.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Vernon Lorenzo Watkins Jr., a.k.a. Burgundy, 28, for counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Watkins is accused of shooting and killing Louis “Javare” Lipscomb, 34, the morning of Nov. 5, 2022, while he was inside an SUV in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road.
The case began around 1:45 a.m. when Lawton Police Officer Ethan McCracken heard six or seven gunshots while in the area of Northwest 17th Street and Cache Road. About seven minutes later he arrived to the bar’s parking lot to find Lipscomb suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, the warrant affidavit states. Lipscomb died an hour later at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Nine spent 9mm casings were collected and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation crime lab for analysis.
Detective Robert Meurant stated he interviewed a woman who’d filed a report on Oct. 27, 2022, regarding “Burgundy.” She said she’d cheated with Watkins at the beginning of that month and that she also was romantically involved with Lipscomb before ending that relationship in August 2022, the affidavit states.
The woman told Meurant that the report she filed stemmed from Watkins showing up at her home. At one point, her husband came outside and then called police, she said. Watkins became “freaked out” and, according to the affidavit, fired a gun in the air and left after saying, “I’m not trying to act a fool, but I will,” according to the affidavit. He then left.
A Nov. 8, 2022, tip led investigators to a man who said he’d gone to the club with Watkins, the woman and two others. He said the woman dropped him off after leaving around 1:30 a.m.
Then, according to Meurant, a person who lives blocks away from the bar provided security video from that morning. A man, later identified as Watkins, was heard telling someone to hurry up, the affidavit states.
Lipscomb’s sister told investigators that she and Watkins have been in a relationship for 10 years and have a child together and are expecting another. She said Watkins became mad when he found out about the relationship with the first woman.
On the night leading to Lipscomb’s killing, she said she’d been video chatting with Watkins. She identified the man heard in the neighbor’s security video as Watkins. She said two or three day’s prior, Lipscomb had told her that he and Watkins had been having words and that he’d been threatened.
In the second interview, the man who’d gone to the club with Watkins told Meurant that Watkins had been dropped off near the H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th, after leaving the club. He said “four or five days” after the shooting, Watkins he was the one who “shot up Aces,” the affidavit states. He said he didn’t directly say he’d shot Lipscomb, however.
After getting a search warrant, investigators went through social media messages between Watkins and his child’s mother and, on Nov. 3, 2022, threatened her and Lipscomb: “Ima set the example with your brother bye stay dangerous,” the affidavit states.
On Feb. 17, the OSBI returned the casing analysis from outside the woman’s home in October and from the homicide and found a match, according to Meurant.
Watkins has three prior convictions in Comanche County: December 2014, two counts of second-degree burglary; and March 2017, knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate.
A $1 million cash warrant bond was issued upon Watkins’ arrest.