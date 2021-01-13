Lawton police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting.
Lawton police responded around 3 a.m. to an apartment at 1502 NW Kingsbury on the report of a possible assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the report, officers found an unidentified person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was treated by Lawton firefighters and EMTs before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Officer Andrew Grubbs said the victim is still alive but no condition updates are available.
A witness was taken to the police station for interviews with detectives.
No suspect description has been given. Grubbs said that no one is in custody regarding the shooting.
If you have any information regarding any this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.