Lawton police investigating stolen mail, offer preventative tips

Lawton police confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a large amount of stolen mail discovered in a hotel room.
“It’s actually an active case so I can’t give much information,” said Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the matter, Blessing said.
Melissa Drumm, front desk clerk at the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, told The Constitution the mail was discovered in a room containing three people, a Black woman and Black man and a Native American woman were caught in the room Monday night. It had been rented by another person who wasn’t staying there.
The three left quickly after being asked for their identification. Drumm said they left a large quantity of mail behind. The mail appeared to have been taken from homes throughout Lawton and into Comanche County, she said.
Blessing declined to comment about the potential suspects but confirmed detectives were gathering security video in hopes of capturing their images.
After contacting police, Drumm said she began contacting some of the intended mail holders. After finding what she said was at least $150,000 in checks left behind, she was concerned people didn’t even know their mail had been taken.
Blessing said potential victims will be contacted.
“Anytime we have a victim, our detectives will reach out,” he said.
Postal theft also falls under federal statutes and is investigated by the United States Postal Inspector’s Office.
Being unaware you’re a victim can often be the case, Blessing said. There are ways to prevent theft of your incoming and outgoing mail.
Blessing said you can always opt to receive or have recipients of mail or packages sign for it.
“They would have to knock at the door, check your identification to confirm it’s you or they’ll take it back to the store,” he said. “You can also choose to keep the package at the store and pick it up.”
If you’re mailing an item or shipping a package, Blessing said it’s best to take it to the post office or store.
Blessing said a security camera and neighbors watching out for one another is another great deterrent to theft.