Lawton police are looking into a Friday evening drive-by shooting.
Police were called around 5:30 p.m. to a potential shooting in the 2200 block of Northwest Hoover Avenue and made contact with a witness.
According to the report, she said her daughter was returning home in a blue Cadillac CTS driven by her boyfriend when a vehicle began following them. The second vehicle, a brown or tan “older Ford Taurus,” slowed as the passenger leaned out the window and fired “seven or eight” times with a handgun into the Cadillac. She said at least three men were inside the Ford and she recognized two of them.
After the shots were fired, the witness said the Ford fled westbound on Smith Avenue and the Cadillac fled the scene northbound on 22nd Street until it was out of sight.
Police found six brass 9mm shell casings in the roadway, the report states. They were collected as evidence and submitted to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for analysis.
The witness’ daughter returned but the man in the Cadillac left the scene. According to the report, she had an injury to the right side of her torso related to the incident, but she didn’t believe she was hit by a bullet but, instead, possibly glass from the vehicle.
She told police she only speaks with her boyfriend through social media and he wasn’t answering her messages, She said his Cadillac was damaged in the incident, the report states.