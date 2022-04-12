The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at 219 SW 23rd Place on Sunday.
Officers were called to the address on Sunday evening for a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene they located one deceased individual, later identified as Ian Martinez in a media release from the department’s public information officer, Andrew Grubbs.
A warrant has been issued for an individual in connection with the incident.
This marks the city’s 9th homicide of 2022.
In March, the department identified Jeffery McClung as the city’s eighth homicide victim.
McClung’s body was discovered after officers were called to the area of Northwest 5th Street on reports of a body in the roadway.