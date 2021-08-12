Lawton police are investigating what led to a woman being shot late Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of 21 NW 25th Street for a woman who had been shot in the shoulder, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. She was found and treated at the scene before transport to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.
Grubbs said the woman is recovering.
Witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews and the Crime Scene Investigators collected evidence.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.