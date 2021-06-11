Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in east Lawton.
Police were called to a gunshot victim in the 700 block of East Gore Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. They arrived to find the victim had left for the hospital.
According to the report, officers found a man at a local hospital suffering a through-and-through gunshot wound in the top of his right thigh that exited just about the knee.
He told police he was driving his white BMW SUV when he heard the sound of a gunshot. His friend noticed he was bleeding and he continued driving to the hospital.
The man said he didn’t know who would shoot at him.