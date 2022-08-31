Lawton police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting death as potentially the city’s 16th homicide of 2022.
An unidentified male was shot and killed during an incident at 2222 NW 26th, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home on the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to emergency radio traffic. He was reported unconscious and not breathing.
Grubbs said the male was taken to a local hospital where he died.
“Currently, all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and cooperating with the investigation,” he said. “No one is in custody at this time.”
The death is investigated as the city’s 16th by homicide this year. However, at this point, the circumstances leading to the death are unclear.
Homicide is defined as when one human being causes the death of another, according to law.cornell.edu. Not all homicide, however, is murder, as some killings are manslaughter, and some are lawful, such as when justified by an affirmative defense, like insanity or self-defense. criminal law.
Grubbs said detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating and more information will be released when available.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.