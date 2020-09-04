203 NW Northwood death

A Lawton Police detective arrives at 203 NW Northwood Friday morning to take photos and collect evidence into the death of a man in his 50s at the home. 

Lawton police are investigating the death of a man in his 50s who was found dead at his home at 203 NW Northwood Friday morning.

Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer, said officers were called to do a welfare check on the man around 10 a.m. and arrived to find him "not conscious and not breathing."

Crime scene tape was set up around the perimeter and detectives were called to investigate.

Garcia said it is being investigated as a homicide as a precaution. 

If the death is determined to be from homicide, it would be the city's 13th of 2020. 

