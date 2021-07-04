The customer isn’t always right.
That’s what a restaurant employee told police after he couldn’t fulfill a customer’s request for paper plates and said he was threatened.
But when the accused spoke to police, he said he reacted to a rude employee who wasn’t acting in the right.
No matter how you slice it, something happened.
Lawton Police Officer Matthew Campbell reported being called around 3:45 p.m. Thursday to Pizza Hut, 730 Fort Sill Blvd. for a weapons incident.
The employee said he’d been fulfilling a drive-through order when a man asked for 20 paper plates. According to the report, when he said he couldn’t provide that many plates, the customer became agitated and began yelling at him before asking for a refund. The employee said he couldn’t do that because the man had been eating the food at that point. He said he closed the window and went back to work.
The customer drove around the building, parked and came into the restaurant. The employee said the man jumped behind the counter and began looking for him. He twice pushed the panic button. Still, the customer continued towards him, throwing baskets and sauces around, the report states. The employee believed one of the baskets hit him and busted open his lip.
When the employee said he grabbed a knife to protect himself, the customer left the restaurant and drove away, according to the report.
Another man came into the building and told Campbell the customer was on the phone. He said the employee had been rude to him the whole time. He said when he asked for the plates, pasta was thrown at him, hitting him in the face, the report states. Upset, he parked and went into the restaurant to confront the employee and was greeted by a knife. That’s when, he said, he left. He said he was scared to come back to the restaurant “because he thought he would go to jail.”
Campbell took the incident report and further action is pending.