A man found dead Monday in a wooded area in west Lawton has been identified.
Dennis Lee Houdek, 41, was found around 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 44th Street, just north of the Pecan Valley Apartments. It was a family looking for firewood who would make the discovery.
Houdek’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Lawton Police Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said there isn’t much known about the man.
“They’re still investigating the circumstances around his death,” he said. “We haven’t determined the cause of death yet, we’re waiting for the ME’s report to come out.”
If you have any information regarding Houdek and/or his death, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.