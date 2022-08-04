Police reported instead of a receipt, they found drugs, after a man is accused of stealing a lawn mower and a power washer from Home Depot.
The suspect then pushed the big shopping cart almost a mile.
Mark Anthony Corbett, 34, was charged Friday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Grand larceny is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years.
Lawton police were called at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday about a male suspect who is suspected of stealing items from Home Depot, 4010 NW Oak. Police said they eventually discovered Corbett in the Red Lobster parking lot, 3112 Cache Road, almost one mile away.
Corbett initially insisted he had a receipt for the items and led the police officers to his room at the Roadway Inn, 3110 Cache Road. He let them search a black bag in which the receipt would be, the affidavit states. Instead of the receipt, the officer discovered a small blue circular pill labeled “M” on one side and “30” on the other, which is oxycodone.
Police said they did not find any receipts, but instead found the stolen items in Corbett’s room. Police verified with Home Depot that the items were actually stolen. Corbett was arrested and taken to City Jail.
He is in Comanche County jail on $5,000 bond, records indicate. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 15.