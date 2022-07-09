The Lawton Police Department is taking applications for its 2022 Junior Citizens Police Academy.
The academy allows children to learn more about the police department and how the different aspects of operation work, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. You must be between 13-17 years old to attend this academy.
The application deadline is July 22.
There is still time to sign up for this free class that will also include free meals for the kids.
You can pick up applications at Great Plains Technology Center, Bldg. 900, 4500 W. Lee, or at the Lawton Police Department, 100 S. Rail Road.
Online applications are available: https://www.lawtonok.gov/events/lawton-police-departments-2022-junior-citizen-police-academy?fbclid=IwAR2YV3_VAM6eaKFnc-rdpxejcgx3ILf1I0CRK9My-6G3ZCQPG97RaHJrfMo.
If you choose to use the fillable PDF for the application you can email the finished form to: christopher.blessing@lawtonok.gov, or ronald.dimmitt@lawtonok.gov.
Applications can be also be physically filled out and turned in to the Community Oriented Policing Division.
Call: LPD Sgt. Matt Dimmitt, 580-351-7081; or LPD Sgt. Christopher Blessing, 580-512-3169.