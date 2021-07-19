An investigation into the Lawton area’s methamphetamine trafficking network led to a Friday night traffic stop that yielded $1.25 million worth of the bad stuff.
The Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit has been investigating the local meth-moving network, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
After identifying a vehicle connected to this network leaving a home at 905 SW Garfield around 7:30 p.m., investigators had information the homeowner had picked up a large amount of meth to take to Amarillo, Texas.
Two men were seen loading large duffel bags into the trunk and got inside a silver Honda Civic. According to the report, one man was seen removing a pistol from the inside waistband at the small of his back and put it into the passenger side door panel. The homeowner walked to the car, spoke with the men inside, went back to the house and returned to get in the car’s back seat.
Police pulled the car over near Northwest Rogers Lane and U.S. 62 on the premise the window tint was too dark, the report states. Everyone inside was ordered to get out and were detained by police. The driver told police he was taking his friends to Amarillo, Texas, for a friend’s funeral.
A K9 officer was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff and immediately alerted to drugs inside, providing probable cause for a search, Grubbs said. A police search yielded a loaded 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat, according to the report. A bag containing 25 vacuum-sealed packages containing meth also was found.
A total of 11,728.2 grams, or 25 pounds, of the drug was recovered, according to the report.
“The street value of this amount of methamphetamine is approximately $1.25 million,” Grubbs said.
A search warrant for the home was granted by the court. During a search, detectives found a clear mason jar of marijuana in the living room, a digital scale with weight in the kitchen, another scale with meth residue and a black tub with a yellow lid containing meth residue, the report states.
A small dog found at the home was taken in by Animal Control.
The homeowner was arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver also was arrested for aggravated trafficking as well as for the dark window tint and for driving under suspension. The passenger was booked into jail for aggravated trafficking as well as for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.