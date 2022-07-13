Lawton’s chief of police is now serving as president of all the state chiefs.
Chief James T. Smith was named the president of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) on July 7 at the annual conference in Durant. Smith has served as the organization vice president for multiple years before moving into his new post.
“As Association President, my goal is to continue to advance the science and art of law enforcement throughout the state,” Smith said. “I want to continue increasing the professionalism in policing by staying on the cutting edge of education, training, best practices and developing solid policies.”
The mission goal of the OACP is is to enhance professionalism in policing by law enforcement administrators and their administrative support personnel, something the OACP Executive Director Steve Whitlock said he believes Smith will do well.
“We are excited for Chief Smith to continue the goal of fostering strong ethical standards and a
commitment of professional conduct in law enforcement throughout the State,” he said. “Congratulations to Chief Smith on his selection as the OACP President and the City of
Lawton should be honored for this prestigious recognition.”
The term of the position is one year and will expire at the OACP Annual Conference in 2023.
Smith became Lawton’s police chief on Sept. 10, 2012. He came into the role with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. He spent 25 years with the 1,200 member Louisville, Ky., police department and was in command position and served in supervisory rotation in the divisions of of internal affairs, patrol, traffic accident reconstruction, narcotics and vice.
Smith was a division commander of the 400-officer special operations division, which includes special weapons and tactics, hostage negotiation team, special response team, joint emergency services unit, dive team, dignitary protection team, bomb unit, peer support, mounted patrol, canine unit, traffic unit, air unit, honor guard, river unit, community relations and special operations.
From 1982 to 1985, Smith served as a trooper for the Kentucky State Police. A Bronze Star recipient, he retired as a colonel following a 30-year career in the U.S. Army Reserves in summer 2011.
The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police was established in 1984 and currently has over 300 members in over 180 agencies and organizations across the state.