A 60-year-old Cache woman is in good condition at a Lawton hospital following a Monday night wreck that began with a police chase near Northwest Oak Avenue and Cache Road.
Teresa L. McNutt was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in good condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol who investigated the wreck.
McNutt was eluding police in a Chevrolet Camaro while driving westbound at a high rate of speed on Cache Road around 8:40 p.m. Monday when she crashed with a westbound Kia Forte driven by Kevin A. Wagoner that was merging right, Trooper Ryan Hayes reported. The Camaro then went off the roadway left and rotated clockwise 360 degrees while the Kia went off the road to the right and overturned a half time before coming to rest on its roof.
Wagoner, 19, of Lawton, was treated and released from a local hospital.
The condition of McNutt, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, as well as why she was attempt to elude police, are under investigation.