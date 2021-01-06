Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened to cause a previously undisclosed December 2020 homicide.
Andrew Franco, an employee with ReMax, died Dec. 16, inside a home near Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, according to a release from the LPD.
Franco had been working alone as a handyman at the home but failed to return to work. He was found dead inside the home and investigators said there was the appearance of an assault. The cause and manner of his death has not been released.
A potential suspect was seen leaving the home through the back door and walking northbound.
Several days after Franco’s discovery, investigators received an undisclosed piece of evidence that led to the believe foul play was involved in the death.
If you have information that helps solve this case, you can receive a $5,000 reward.
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma has issued a FIRST 48 reward to catch the person responsible. If you come forward with information before 4 p.m. Thursday, you can claim the reward.
If you have any information on the murder you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.