Police are trying to get to the bottom of a Saturday morning shooting incident that left one man dead and another wounded.
Lawton Police officers were called around 8 a.m. to 4001 NW Ozmun to a reported disturbance and arrived to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The man later died form his injuries.
The man's death is the city's second by homicide so far this year.
Later, a second man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Grubbs said it's believed the injuries stem from the same incident.
